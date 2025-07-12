Family Rift Widens: Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Unfollow Cruz, Romeo Beckham on Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have sparked fresh headlines after eagle-eyed fans noticed that neither of them currently follows Brooklyn’s younger brothers, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, on Instagram. The unfollows appear to be the latest development in the ongoing family rift.

However, friends of Brooklyn claim that the couple didn’t initiate the change; Cruz and Romeo allegedly blocked them first as per media outlets, a move triggered by a recent Instagram post.

Harper’s birthday tribute becomes a flashpoint

The situation escalated on July 10 when Brooklyn posted a birthday tribute to his 14-year-old sister, Harper. The post featured a family photo conspicuously omitting Cruz and Romeo, despite being taken during a rare family appearance at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show last September.

Nicola reposted the image, which reportedly strengthened the fallout. According to MailOnline, Cruz and Romeo unfollowed the couple shortly afterwards. The timing also reignited concern within the Beckham circle, as the publication’s sources expressed disappointment that Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t visit Harper during a London trip in May, despite filming nearby.

Fallout tied to past strains and ex-girlfriend drama

The tension between Brooklyn and Romeo reportedly dates back to Romeo’s past relationship with Kim Turnbull, who also happens to be Brooklyn’s ex. While Turnbull has publicly denied ever having a romantic relationship with Brooklyn, her involvement in family events, allegedly with the support of David and Victoria, created further resentment.

Meanwhile, Cruz has taken subtle jabs at Brooklyn and Nicola online in recent weeks according to Page Six, contributing to the deteriorating sibling relationships. Despite the social media fallout, Brooklyn and Nicola continue to follow David and Victoria.

