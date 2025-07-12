Aap Jaisa Koi Ending Explained: Do Shrirenu and Madhu marry after breaking their engagement?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fans were treated to yet another romantic movie this Friday but with a fresh and unique pairing of Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan. The story is about a middle-aged man, Shrirenu, who has not found love or a girl to get married to. He is 42. In his quest to find a perfect match, he comes across Madhu Bose, a 32-year-old teacher. How their love story unfurls is what Aap Jaisa Koi is all about.

Advertisement

Shrirenu joins Aap Jaisa Koi app

Shrirenu (R Madhavan), a Sanskrit teacher, leads a very boring life. With no partner and a dull social life, he lives in Jamshedpur alone. His brother and sister-in-law often keep sharing several profiles of girls with him, but to no avail. It was then that his friend introduced him to a s*x chatting app Aap Jaisa Koi. His life changes after this, taking a drastic turn.

Shrirenu meets Madhu

Shrirenu's sister-in-law informs him about a marriage proposal he received from a girl named Madhu from Kolkata. He visits Kolkata with zero expectations, but when he sees her, he is blown away by her beauty. The two connect instantly, and their cute chemistry wins your heart.

Shrirenu and Madhu finally fall head over heels for each other. Their families meet and fix their engagement and wedding. But, on the engagement day, Shrirenu realises that Madhu is the same girl he was talking to on the app.

Advertisement

Shrirenu and Madhu break their engagement

Upon confronting, Madhu reveals that she developed a soft corner for Shrirenu when they were talking on the app, and that's when she started searching for him. When she finally found him, she sent a marriage proposal. But Shrirenu couldn't fathom the fact that she was on a s*x chatting app. He then breaks their engagement.

Madhu’s ex Namit returns

Later, Shrirenu realises his mistake and wants to go back to Madhu. But when he visits Kolkata, he sees Madhu with his ex-boyfriend, Namit. From there begins his struggle to impress Madhu and win her heart again.

So, do Madhu and Shrirenu get back together?

In the end, Shrirenu finally proposes to Madhu and apologizes for his narrow thinking. He promises to treat her equally in love while blaming his upbringing and society for his mindset. Madhu happily accepts his apology and they live happily ever after.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ridiculous storyline? Netizens react strongly to Shanaya Kapoor-Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, 7 tweets you must read before watching film