Cha Eun Woo to cover KPop Demon Hunters' song Free with Arden Cho, fans say 'Our Jinu x Rumi in real life'

Cha Eun Woo's upcoming collaboration with Arden Cho for a cover of Free from K-Pop: Demon Hunters has generated immense buzz online. The announcement was made through a video posted by the media outlet ELLE Korea on July 12. Fans got thrilled about the prospect of hearing the duo's take on the song. The cover gains an extra layer of significance as Cha Eun Woo was the muse for Jinu's character.

Cha Eun Woo and Arden Cho's Free cover announcement pleasantly surprises fans

During Arden Cho's latest interview with ELLE Korea, she stunned the viewers by declaring that she is set to cover KPop: Demon Hunters' poignant track Free. In the clip, Arden Cho can be heard enthusiastically stating that she would be covering Free with a "precious dongsaeng (younger brother)." Right then, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo popped into the video, confirming that the artist she was talking about was him.

Arden Cho asked fans to look forward to their musical cover. She hoped they would be as excited to hear it as she was while singing the song. The announcement thrilled fans, who had been waiting for a Cha Eun Woo version of Free. The song was originally sung by EJAE and Andrew Choi. Following its global popularity, many artists like Ahn Hyo Seop covered it.

However, fans were eagerly waiting to hear Cha Eun Woo's take on it, particularly because he is the person who inspired the creation of the song's featured character, Jinu.

Fan reaction regarding Cha Eun Woo's upcoming Free cover

The track beautifully conveys the emotions of KPop: Demon Hunters' leads Jinu and Rumi. Fans believe the song will be given a new life by the True Beauty star's emotive vocals. Due to being Jinu's muse, he is expected to bring out the nuance of the character through the cover.

Notably, he was also dressed like Jinu during his cameo in Arden Cho's Free cover announcement. The collaboration is anticipated to be a treat for fans, who are eager to experience the musical synergy between Cha Eun Woo and Arden Cho. They called them "Our Jinu x Rumi in real life.”

