5 times KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty showed us that black is her color

Srinidhi Shetty stunning looks in black

Srinidhi Shetty is at the top of her game after her last release, KGF Chapter 2 opposite Yash was a massive success at the box office. The actress made a mark among the audience with her portrayal of Reena Desai in the period action drama that also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles. Apart from her film trajectory, the star also remains in the limelight for her ethnic fashion sense. When one has a look at her closet, her desi attires make a strong case for ethnic wear. Digging deeper, Srinidhi Shetty's love for black is evident. From ethnic to casual, she can rock any outfit in black. Whenever the star steps out in this color, the fans cannot help but take note of her mesmerizing looks. On this note, let us take a look at some of Srinidhi Shetty's most noteworthy looks in a black dress.

Photo Credit : Srinidhi Shetty Instagram