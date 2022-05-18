5 times KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty showed us that black is her color

Srinidhi Shetty is at the top of her game after her last release, KGF Chapter 2 opposite Yash was a massive success at the box office. The actress made a mark among the audience with her portrayal of Reena Desai in the period action drama that also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles. Apart from her film trajectory, the star also remains in the limelight for her ethnic fashion sense.
When one has a look at her closet, her desi attires make a strong case for ethnic wear. Digging deeper, Srinidhi Shetty's love for black is evident. From ethnic to casual, she can rock any outfit in black. Whenever the star steps out in this color, the fans cannot help but take note of her mesmerizing looks. On this note, let us take a look at some of Srinidhi Shetty's most noteworthy looks in a black dress.
Photo Credit : Srinidhi Shetty Instagram
The KGF actress is a sight to behold in this black floral saree and minimal makeup look.
Check out this black saree look of the star with a printed blouse.
Srinidhi Shetty looks exquisite in this black lehenga with sequin work.
The actress shells out breezy vibes in this black floral dress as she chills at home.
Srinidhi Shetty looks beautiful in this black party dress with sequin work.
