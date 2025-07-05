Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais show off 7-figure ring after private Miami wedding

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and model-singer Jilly Anais are officially husband and wife. The couple, who began dating in 2019, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Miami on July 3—the same day they marked their sixth anniversary.

Photos posted to their Instagram Stories showed them showing off matching diamond wedding bands. Watson wore a sleek custom suit with gold embroidery on his sleeve reading “07.03.25,” while Anais was in an elegant lace gown with mesh and floral detailing.

A star-studded love story becomes marriage

The wedding, held on the heels of Anais’s recent Sports Illustrated Swim Week appearance, came just months after their engagement was announced in a March joint post. Known for her multi-hyphen career as a musician, cookbook author, and SI Swim Search finalist, Anais wore a radiant emerald-cut diamond ring valued at 2.5 million dollars.

She later updated her Instagram name to “Jilly Anais Watson,” confirming the marriage publicly. Rather than a traditional bridal party, the couple kept it private: Watson’s brother served as Best Man while Anais’s brother stood by her as Man of Honor.

She revealed earlier to Sports Illustrated that her father walked her down the aisle and that she avoided the typical bridal stress. “I am the furthest thing from a bridezilla,” Anais said, crediting Watson with planning the honeymoon solo.

Celebration during football uncertainty

The marriage arrives during a challenging chapter in Watson’s football career. The Browns quarterback is still recovering from a second Achilles surgery after re-injuring it in January 2025. Having missed most of the 2024 season, he’s likely out for most, if not all, of 2025.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s quarterback room has grown crowded with the additions of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But off the field, Watson’s new chapter with Anais is off to a shining start.

