Ajith Kumar REACTS to chances of making a racing movie in India: ‘Maybe Fast and Furious sequel or F1…’

Ajith Kumar was recently seen gearing up for his next racing match, with a reporter interacting with him before the game. As both of them were talking, the Tamil superstar was asked about the chances of a film being made in India based on racing.

Does Ajith Kumar wish to be part of racing movies?

As per a post shared by Laxmi Kanth on X, the actor said, “I guess maybe a Fast and Furious film or an F1. I normally perform my own stunts in a film, so yeah, maybe a Fast and Furious sequel… or the sequel on F1.”

With the superstar becoming more involved with his motorsport career, setting up his own team, and undergoing intense weight loss, it would be interesting to see how the actor manages to feature in a movie of such a genre.

Ajith Kumar’s next movie

While Ajith Kumar is involved in his racing season currently, the actor is expected to announce AK64 soon. As per insider reports, the actor's next film will likely be bankrolled by the production house Romeo Pictures. Earlier, the production company had invested in Ajith Kumar films like Viswasam and Vivegam.

While more details about AK64 are yet to be made, rumors indicate that director Adhik Ravichandran will be helming the project, marking the superstar’s second collaboration with him.

Interestingly, the actor had already confirmed that he would work in a movie only during the racing off-season, most likely in the latter half of 2025 and release in the early months of 2026.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the superstar was last seen in a lead role in the movie Good Bad Ugly. The film featured the tale of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year-long sentence in jail. However, upon his release, he finds out that his son has been framed for a crime he never committed.

Now, AK must go back to his old ways to figure out who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

