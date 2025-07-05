Shin Se Kyung wins defamation case, court orders convict 8-month prison sentence for threatening actress

The Bride of Habaek fame Shin Se Kyung was subjected to malicious comments and threats from a 35-year-old woman, for months. Following that, she filed a defamation case and as per the latest updates by the K-media outlet OSEN, the court ruled in her favor. On July 4, it was reported that the offender was handed a prison sentence. The court's decision highlights the severity of cyberbullying and online harassment.

Shin Se Kyung's defamer ordered an 8-month prison sentence

The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced the defendant, referred to as Kim, to eight months in prison on the charges of intimidation and defamation. The court found Kim guilty of posting around 450 threatening and insulting comments online, including references to an ac*d att*ck, which caused significant psychological trauma to the Run On actress.

The comments were posted on several fan boards of the actress and various drama-related boards on the website DC Inside. Based on that, the court offered its decision. It highlighted the gravity of cases involving online harassment, particularly targeting public figures. Judge Lee Ho Dong emphasized that despite no actual intent to carry out the threats, the nature of the messages constituted a serious offense.

Prosecutor previously requested 2 years detention of convict

Kim was proven guilty of the charges levied against her in the previous ruling of the defamation case. Following that, the prosecutor demanded a 2-year prison sentence for the accused. The court heard both sides and shifted the verdict to another day. On June 2, the final ruling of a 8-month sentence was made.

The court's leniency in the sentencing was influenced by the fact that Kim did not appear to have any actual intention of inflicting physical harm on Shin Se Kyung, despite the threatening nature of her messages. Her agency seemed satisfied with the verdict and did not appeal for a harsher sentence.

However, they stated that freedom of expression doesn't justify hiding behind anonymity to threaten someone's life. Thus, the ruling served as a significant precedent in addressing cyber violence, underscoring that celebrities were entitled to the same protection of their personal rights as ordinary citizens. The court's decision also aimed to deter similar crimes in the future.

