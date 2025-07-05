Vijay Sethupathi comments on son Surya’s controversial video row: ‘It might have been done…’

Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, made the headlines recently with his debut movie Phoenix. As a controversial video row is making heads turn, the actor reacted to it and issued an apology.

Vijay Sethupathi’s comment on the controversy

According to a report by Indiaglitz, Vijay Sethupathi said, “If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologize if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the intention.”

For those unaware, various reports indicated that the Jawan actor had pressurized individuals on social media to take down online videos related to his son. This inadvertently created a controversy against the actor and his son. However, now, Vijay himself has cleared the air on it.

Surya Sethupathi’s debut

Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya recently made his debut in Tamil cinema with the film Phoenix, directed by action choreographer ‘ANL’ Arasu. The sports drama actioner features the story of a young wrestler’s dilemma dealing with power-hungry people, showcasing an underlying theme of oppression.

The film releasing in theaters soon, features an ensemble cast of actors like Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini, and many more in key roles.

Ahead of its release, Thalapathy Vijay was seen alongside Surya watching the movie along with him and sharing his wishes.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in a lead role in the movie Ace, a crime romantic comedy film. The film follows the story of Kannan, a man who has started a fresh life abroad with a whole lot of dreams. However, a botched heist leads him to inadvertently become part of a crime-filled world.

As his world turns dark, the man must navigate a web of deceit and danger, using his skills for survival.

Moving ahead, the actor will next appear in a lead role for the Pandiraaj directorial Thalaivan Thalaivii, co-starring with Nithya Menen. The film is slated to release on July 25, 2025.

Furthermore, the actor has also announced a film with director Puri Jagannadh, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi.

