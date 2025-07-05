Heart Signal Season 5 confirmed: Filming to start in December 2025 with release plans for next year, know details

South Korean dating reality show Heart Pairing concluded its 16-episode run on June 27. Just a week later, there's good news for the show's fans– Heart Signal has been confirmed for its next installment. The show will return with its season 5 next year, as per an exclusive report by K-media outlet TV Daily. According to their July 4 article, the production company of the show has confirmed the development.

Heart Signal to start filming for Season 5 in December

The production team behind Channel A's popular dating variety show Heart Signal reportedly shared with TV Daily that plans for Heart Signal Season 5 are already underway. Regarding their plans for the upcoming release, they stated, "We are planning to recruit cast members soon with the goal of filming this winter." They also shared the potential time around which the reality TV series can be expected to air.

"We plan to greet you [viewers] in 2026," the team mentioned. They further elaborated on their plans for the Heart series, which included both Heart Pairing and Heart Signal.

Heart Pairing and Heart Signal's alternate airing schedule

The dating reality shows will be produced and premiered on a special schedule from now on. "We are working hard to present the Heart series every year and will visit viewers alternately with Heart Signal and Heart Pairing," the dating show producers explained.

The recently concluded version was the first season of Heart Pairing, hence, next year, Heart Signal will get a chance at renewal for season 5.

What is Heart Signal? Why is it popular?

Heart Signal is a South Korean dating reality show, which started in 2017. In this TV series, a group of single men and women live together in a house for a month, to find love. The show features a panel of love experts who analyze the contestants' interactions and try to predict who will pair up with whom.

The show is known for its focus on subtle romantic cues and the dynamics of attraction between strangers. Heart Signal has been successful in South Korea and has spawned several international versions, including a Chinese adaptation.

