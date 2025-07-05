In PICS: Inside Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter’s lavish Turks and Caicos honeymoon

Leanna Lenee, the new wife of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, took to TikTok this week to showcase their long-awaited honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. The couple, who married in Tennessee on May 24, finally escaped to paradise before Hunter reports to training camp later this month.

From oceanfront views to a sprawling two-story suite, Lenee’s video revealed not only the scenery but also the luxury touches that defined the trip. “Finally got to take our honeymoon,” she captioned the post, as footage from the Caribbean getaway quickly spread online.

Inside the Rock House Villa

As reported by the New York Post, the couple stayed at the Rock House resort, a luxury beachfront destination known for its private villas and sweeping ocean views.

Lenee gave her followers a complete tour of the suite, which featured a private infinity pool, expansive deck, and two spacious floors connected by a staircase.

The TikTok clip also showed Hunter gazing out over the water near yatchs, while in another scene Lenee walked viewers through a massive bathroom with oversized shower space, followed by shots of their suite’s living area and master bedroom.

“Going to enjoy our honeymoon,” Lenee wrote, closing the clip with a view of a yacht just steps from their room.

The couple’s life after ‘I do’

According to Sports Illustrated, the honeymoon came just weeks after Hunter inked a four-year, $46.65 million rookie contract with the Jaguars. The 2024 Heisman winner also recently purchased a $3.275 million home in Jacksonville’s Deerwood Country Club.

Lenee, a Kennesaw State graduate and social media influencer, has been steadily documenting their life post-wedding—giving fans a curated look at their new chapter together before Hunter shifts focus to his NFL debut.