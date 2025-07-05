Riteish Deshmukh says 'you can't avoid camera' after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi not to click Raha

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry. Recently, several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, took steps to shield their children from being photographed, prioritizing their privacy and safety. In contrast, Genelia and Riteish’s children are often seen greeting paparazzi with folded hands and are frequently photographed.

Riteish Deshmukh says ‘camera cannot be avoided’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Riteish Deshmukh discussed how there is no norm on how celebrity parents should manage their children’s exposure to the media. He said, "Just because one person does something doesn’t mean others have to do the same. I think parents know what’s best for their children and they come with a certain thought process. If people feel that they don’t want their children to be in the media, it should be respected."

Further, the Housefull 5 actor mentioned that avoiding the camera is impossible as their kids are out every day for their sports activities. Riteish shared that when they go and watch their children's matches, they will be clicked by the paparazzi and said, "You cannot avoid it."

Deshmukh explained how one has to deal with the camera and shared what he teaches his children. Riteish shared, "The only thing I tell them is that when people click us, it’s an honour. When they (paps) ask for pictures, you thank them for clicking and move on. They (kids) also need to understand that when someone comes and clicks you there is a certain work gone behind the need to come to click us. It’s important to not make a big deal out of it."

Speaking about Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, the two are among the most popular celeb couple. From their love for each other to the values they have inculcated in their children, fans just adore everything about them.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh was recently seen in Housefull 5. Speaking about Genelia, she was seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

