Sitaare Zameen Par Day 16 India Box Office: Aamir Khan's dramedy gains big; Adds Rs 4.30 crore net to tally on 3rd Saturday
Sitaare Zameen Par will aim to cross Rs 150 crore net at the Indian box office, by the end of its third week.
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and others, added a strong Rs 4.30 crore to its tally on 3rd Saturday, after holding ground on its 3rd Friday (Rs 2.25 crore) despite new, strong releases. Clubbing the 3rd Friday and Saturday numbers with the first 2 week collections of the film, Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 138.55 crore net in 16 days. The movie should observe growth on Sunday too, to take the cume to Rs 144 crore.
The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par In India Are As Under
|Particulars
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 87.50 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 44.50 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 4.30 crore
|Total
|Rs 138.55 crore net in 16 days
Sitaare Zameen Par Will Look To End Week 3 Netting Rs 150 Crore
If the weekdays for the Aamir Khan starrer hold good, it will hit the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of the 3rd week. The movie shall face stiff competition from three new releases, namely Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan next week. It's will likely end its run in the vicinity of Rs 160 crore net.
We'll have 3 2025 Bollywood movies - Housefull 5, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen par, all end in the same range and that's some coincidence. More so because all three are sequels from List-A stars.
Sitaare Zameen Par Looks To End Its Run Slightly Over Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Sitaare Zameen Par looks to end its international run in the vicinity of USD 6.50 million. A global finish of Rs 250-255 crore is on the cards. There may be a release in a few other territories in the months to come. The movie will hope to gain acceptance in the non-traditional international markets, so that the collections can go past, not just Rs 300 crore worldwide but even Rs 400 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par Plays In Theatres
Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sitaare Zameen Par and Aamir Khan.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 132 crore in 2 weeks, Aamir Khan starrer aims at Rs 160 crore finish in India