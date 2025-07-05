Sitaare Zameen Par Day 16 India Box Office: Aamir Khan's dramedy gains big; Adds Rs 4.30 crore net to tally on 3rd Saturday

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and others, added a strong Rs 4.30 crore to its tally on 3rd Saturday, after holding ground on its 3rd Friday (Rs 2.25 crore) despite new, strong releases. Clubbing the 3rd Friday and Saturday numbers with the first 2 week collections of the film, Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 138.55 crore net in 16 days. The movie should observe growth on Sunday too, to take the cume to Rs 144 crore.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par In India Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore Week 2 Rs 44.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 2.25 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 4.30 crore Total Rs 138.55 crore net in 16 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Will Look To End Week 3 Netting Rs 150 Crore

If the weekdays for the Aamir Khan starrer hold good, it will hit the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of the 3rd week. The movie shall face stiff competition from three new releases, namely Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan next week. It's will likely end its run in the vicinity of Rs 160 crore net.

We'll have 3 2025 Bollywood movies - Housefull 5, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen par, all end in the same range and that's some coincidence. More so because all three are sequels from List-A stars.

Sitaare Zameen Par Looks To End Its Run Slightly Over Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Sitaare Zameen Par looks to end its international run in the vicinity of USD 6.50 million. A global finish of Rs 250-255 crore is on the cards. There may be a release in a few other territories in the months to come. The movie will hope to gain acceptance in the non-traditional international markets, so that the collections can go past, not just Rs 300 crore worldwide but even Rs 400 crore.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par Plays In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sitaare Zameen Par and Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 132 crore in 2 weeks, Aamir Khan starrer aims at Rs 160 crore finish in India