Is Jump BLACKPINK's new song title? Mysterious teaser launch ahead of Goyang DEADLINE concert sparks speculation

BLACKPINK's highly anticipated comeback is just hours away, and the K-pop group is set to unveil a new song during their DEADLINE World Tour concert. In a thrilling teaser, they posted a video captioned "READY TO JUMP?" which has sparked intense speculation among fans that "Jump" could be the title of their new song. The teaser features engaging beats and electric guitar sounds, building anticipation for the full song.

BLACKPINK's new teaser ahead of DEADLINE tour

BLACKPINK shared a mysterious teaser ahead of their DEADLINE World Tour's first concert set to take place July 5 (Saturday) at the Goyang International Stadium. The short video ends with one of the members saying Jump, hinting at the possibility of it being their new song's title. The caption "READY TO JUMP?" might be indicative of a potential chorus lyric of the track.

Additionally, Jisoo also posted a story update with a photo of her jumping and captioned it as “I'm ready to jump with you.”

Check out the Jump teaser here:

Besides dropping the cryptic clip, they kept everything else under wraps. Fans are going wild, buzzing with excitement as they await the concert, which marks the group's first new music release in nearly three years. The teaser also sparks hope among BLACKPINK's fandom BLINK, for a potential music video release soon. Regarding the song's title, the clip is not the first clue the girl group provided.

BLACKPINK's interactive website hints at new song title

On July 1, BLACKPINK unveiled an interactive website featuring the phrase "Do Not Jump" as its focal point. In it, the word "Not" was scratched out, and this design element added to the mystery surrounding the group's new track. Many fans reacted hilariously to the potential title. They stated, "How about Do Not Tease unless it's actually coming this time."

Some fans even joked that the phrase was BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment's playful warning to fans not to jump to conclusions about the comeback or get too ahead of themselves with demands of an MV drop. The alleged title was also not free from criticism as some felt it was childish. However, most fans were unbothered by it; all they were concerned with was Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa's group comeback.

