Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer mega film’s budget soars to Rs 1600 crore, becomes costliest Indian franchise

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is among the most-awaited movies in Indian cinema. The makers recently dropped their official announcement video, including a few snippets from the movie. The first official glimpse took the internet by storm, and fans are stunned to see its magnificent scale.

According to the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Ramayana’s total production cost is Rs 1600 crore, with Rs 900 crore invested only in the first part. The remaining Rs 700 crore is allotted for the second installment. This huge investment made Ramayana the costliest franchise in Indian cinema.

A source close to the development revealed, “The reason for the reduction in budget for part two is a result of a large investment in asset and world creation for part one, leaving just the action sequences for the second installment. The characters built and designed alongside the set pieces will continue to be a part of the second installment.”

For the unversed, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The makers are not splitting the cost between Part One and Part Two but are seeing it as an investment of Rs 1600 crore. The team is leaving no stone unturned to leave an impact on the global map with this two-part epic drama.

Ramayana Full Cast and Crew and Release Date

As Pinkvilla earlier reported, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have been onboarded to compose its background score and music. The makers are also in talks with a leading Hollywood studio to come on board for its distribution in the global key markets.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravan, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Adinath Kothare as Bharath, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev and others.

The first part of Ramayana is slated to release on Diwali 2026, while the second installment will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.

