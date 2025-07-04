Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen? All about Erling Haaland’s girlfriend

Erling Haaland’s powerhouse career has roots in Bryne, and so does his relationship. His girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, has been his confidante since their youth academy days. A footballer herself, she balances training, a part-time fashion-store job, and a growing public profile.

As Haaland broke records from Dortmund to Manchester City, Isabel has quietly built her own life: joining red-carpet events, traveling to support him abroad, and, most recently, stepping into motherhood alongside the Premier League star.

Partners from the academy to the champions league

Isabel and Erling first connected at Bryne FK, where both joined as youngsters. “They’ve always known each other,” a source told The Sun, recounting how their friendship turned romantic during Haaland’s Dortmund years. Isabel, now 21, makes occasional appearances at his matches and public outings.

In late 2023, the couple attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony together, and earlier that year celebrated Haaland’s 20 million euro Nike deal with a London shopping trip, as reported by the publication. Their relationship has endured through training schedules and long-distance travel.

Into parenthood: A new chapter

In October 2024, Haaland announced Isabel’s pregnancy by tucking a match ball under his jersey after scoring for Norway. Months later, after a Leicester win, Pep Guardiola accidentally let it slip that the couple had become parents “in the last few days,” stating that Haaland had become a father for the first time.

Per the Daily Mail, their son arrived in December 2024, though his name remains private, the milestone has shifted their focus from stadium lights to sleepless nights and first smiles.

Building a life beyond football

Away from goals and galas, Isabel also pursues her own passions. She still plays locally in Bryne FK’s women’s senior team and keeps things low-key off social media. Yet she steps up when needed—visiting Haaland in Germany or England, and sharing the realities of balancing sports, work, and family. As Haaland continues to chase gold, Johansen remains the steady presence grounding the world’s most feared striker.

