Super Saturday at Indian Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth, F1, Metro In Dino & Sitaare Zameen Par collect Rs 25 crore

It was a super Saturday at the box office, as cinema halls all across the board put up Housefull board with multiple films bringing in the audiences for a big screen experience. Leading the show from the front was the epic dinosaur saga, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which collected Rs 12.75 crore on second day as per estimates, taking the two day total to Rs 20 crore. The Scarlett Johansson film is looking at a first weekend around the Rs 35 crore mark, which is a solid result and the aim in the long run will be to emerge the second biggest film from the franchise after Jurassic World (2015).

It's a tie between F1 and Metro In Dino at the second spot, as both the films have scored Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday, though F1 gets an edge over the latter due to limitations in showcasing at the national chains. The two-day total of Anurag Basu directed anthology stands at Rs 8.75 crore, the film will be looking to score a low opening weekend around the Rs 15.00 crore mark. The Brad Pitt led sport thriller on the other hand stands at Rs 43.00 crore, and the film will be looking to close its second weekend with collections a little under the Rs 50 crore mark.

The Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has collected in the range of Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.50 crore on its third Saturday, taking the 16-day total collection to Rs 138.55 crore. The film will see another surge in business on Sunday, and the total collections of the social dramedy will stand around Rs 145 crore at the end of third weekend. The film will hit the Rs 150 crore mark before the week ends, and will look for a finish in vicinity of Rs 160 crore.

The Kajol led Maa has shown a growth at lower level on 2nd Saturday, take the 9-day total collections to Rs 28.85 crore. The mytho-horror film will hit the Rs 31 crore mark on Sunday, and look for a finish in the range of Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore, depending on where the Monday lands. All in all, the 5 feature films have collected in the north of Rs 24 crore on Saturday, making it a great day for the exhibition community.

Here's a look at the box office collections of feature films on 5th July

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Rs 12.75 crore

F1: Rs 5.50 crore

Metro In Dino: Rs 5.50 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par: Rs 4.30 crore

Maa: Rs 1.60 crore

