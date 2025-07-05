EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025

Earlier in June, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios are all set to reveal and unleash the first look teaser of their next collaboration, Dhurandhar on Ranveer Singh’s Birthday – July 6, 2025. The espionage, set in the 1970s and 1980s, marks Aditya’s next after URI: The Surgical Strike and his first collaboration with Ranveer Singh. The film rides on a strong ensemble led by Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Rampal among others.

And now, the latest we hear is that the team of Dhurandhar have locked the release date of this action-packed thriller. According to the latest buzz in the trade, Dhurandhar is all set to hit the big screen on December 5, 2025. “Around 25 days of Dhurandar shoot remains, which will be wrapped up by early September. The post production work is going on in tandem, in-fact all the shot portions have already been lined up and edited. The makers will have their edit locked by October end, and opt for a 45 day marketing campaign, starting from Diwali,” a source shared.

Dhurandhar features R Madhavan as Ajith Doval, whereas Ranveer Singh plays the part of one of India’s first agent, who started undercover operations on ground. The film is set in India and Pakistan, and transcends decades from the 70s, till date. The teaser is carrying fantastic reports, and the makers are set to launch it at 12: 12 PM on Sunday. The makers were considering 2 release dates - December 5, 2025 and January 9, 2026 - and at the time of this article going live, they had freezed a December release for the film. "Right now, team Dhurandar is sitting with a poster and teaser that reads December 5, 2025 release. Until and unless, they decide on January 9 at the last minute, the date of release for the Aditya Dhar directorial at the moment is December 5, 2025," the source informed.

At the moment, the film is clashing with the Prabhas led Raja Saab, and the Shahid Kapoor starrer Romeo directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, however, the later might move to January 2026 as per the latest industry buzz. Dhurandhar marks the return of Ranveer Singh to the big screen after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the actor will be looking to consolidate with another stellar theatrical hit. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

