BTS’ J-Hope makes crowd ‘protest’ with modest remark at PSY’s SUMMER SWAG, takes off shirt earning wild reaction

While not a part of the official lineup, singer J-Hope made his way to PSY’s SUMMER SWAG 2025 and had a jolly good time. Performing MIC Drop, he gave a rightful nod to his team, inciting loud cheers from those observing. The BTS rapper was worried the audience might not know who he was, as their team was extremely popular, but he wasn’t sure of their individual success. However, much to his surprise, everyone poked fun at him for thinking so and welcomed his explosive stage show.

Taking a short time to address the crowd, J-Hope implied that he was worried that people in the audience would not be aware of him as a solo artist. He claimed that while his team is well known, being aware of all seven members might be a bit of a stretch for the local audience. That invited an ‘eyy’ reaction from the audience, who protested his humble remark and were also surprised at how he did not know just how famous he actually was.

J-Hope gears up to get drenched at SUMMER SWAG

With a solo attempt of Killin’ It Girl, MIC Drop, and Outro : Ego, he was able to showcase all his amazing skills of singing, dancing and rapping, proving why he’s called a K-pop ace. The first one of them is his latest of three single releases, following the success of Sweet Dreams and MONA LISA. Soon, getting into the mood of the show, J-Hope took off his shirt-cum-jacket, which he wore over a white colored vest and let the water hit him from all sides. In true SUMMER SWAG style, he teased the fans, who in turn reacted with loud hooting, praising his cheeky side.

The BTS star recently wrapped his solo HOPE ON THE STAGE tour with encore concerts at Goyang. The penultimate show was attended by RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, falling on the day of the group’s 12th debut anniversary, which they were able to celebrate with the BTS ARMY. They are all set to work on new music soon, planning an album release in Spring 2026.

