Watch: BLACKPINK performs unreleased song JUMP for first time at Goyang concert, kickstarts DEADLINE World Tour

The girls of BLACKPINK finally united on stage after a couple of years, and it was everything the fans imagined and more! Setting out on a global tour, the quartet kicked off their first stop of the DEADLINE World Tour with a concert in the team’s birthland, South Korea. A sold-out area awaited the members as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took to the stage. Towards the end of their setlist, an unfamiliar tune greeted the fans as they were introduced to JUMP, which is believed to be the title of their upcoming new song.

A fiery reaction greeted the girls, who welcomed it with a trendsetting performance. Signature hard-hitting dance moves and sharp rap adorned the track, meant to be sung to a crowd of thousands. While the exact release plans have not been confirmed by YG Entertainment, it is assumed that the song will officially drop sometime next week, ready to be streamed by the millions of fans who adore BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK’s solo music shines at DEADLINE

That wasn’t all, as more than group tracks, it seemed like the members’ solo songs groomed the setlist, earning wild reactions from fans who were waiting for them for a long time. Jisoo’s Earthquake and Your Love, Lisa’s New Woman and Rockstar, Jennie’s Mantra, with the IE (way up) and like JENNIE, and finally Rosé’s 3am, Toxic 'till the End, and APT., blew the audience away. It is unclear why the first two sang only 2 individual tracks while the other two sang three each, but it’s all well in the BLACKPINK world as the singers kept praising each other and wanting to cross-promote solo songs! We can already imagine how fun it would be.

On the other hand, their group tracks included famed singles that have brought in billions of views and listens ever since their release many, many years ago. From their debut track BOOMBAYAH to their latest, Shut Down, they had a blast on stage.

