Coolie: Is Rajinikanth starrer violating IMAX rules after Aamir Khan’s character poster unveiled? Find out

Superstar Rajinikanth is slated to hit the big screens this year with the movie Coolie, releasing on August 14, 2025. Recently, the makers unveiled a character poster featuring Aamir Khan, and it seems to have paved the way for new speculations regarding IMAX guidelines.

Did the makers of Coolie violate IMAX rules?

In a recent announcement, the makers of Coolie announced Aamir Khan with a character poster, revealing him to play Dahaa. However, in the same update, it was reported that the Rajinikanth starrer will be releasing in IMAX format as well.

Although Sun Pictures have made the announcement, the IMAX corporation is yet to announce whether Coolie will be arriving on their screens. What makes it more interesting is the fact that War 2 is expected to be hitting IMAX screens all over and is clashing with the Rajinikanth starrer.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, War 2 makers have closed an exclusive deal with IMAX. In the agreement they had, no other films are said to hit the IMAX screens in India.

While this deal is speculated to be in effect, it came as a surprise that Coolie makers mentioned the film to arrive on IMAX, including the official logo.

Moreover, it is said that any film in association with a corporation is said to have a tag of “Experience it in IMAX” or “Filmed for IMAX.” However, the makers mentioned it as “Watch it in IMAX,” likely going against the company’s mandate.

With such remarks being made, we’ll have to wait and see what the makers of Coolie have to say about it.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which is said to feature the superstar in a negative role, stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.

As Aamir Khan is making a cameo appearance, the film is said to feature him as Dahaa. Earlier, we exclusively reported at Pinkvilla that the Bollywood superstar will have a massy introduction scene and will appear near the film’s climax.

Furthermore, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors, including Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (in a dance number), and many more.

