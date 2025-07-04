Shubman Gill’s father sends an audio note for his incredible 269 knock but teases him for missing triple century

Shubman Gill’s monumental knock of 269 at Edgbaston earned global acclaim—and a lighthearted jab from his dad. In a video released by the BCCI, Gill shared his parents’ message congratulating him on becoming the first Indian captain to hit a Test double century in England.

Yet his father, Lakhwinder Gill, couldn’t resist pointing out that his son fell just 31 runs short of a triple hundred. The mix of pride and playful expectation captures the special bond between father and captain, even as India prepares to press for victory in the second Test.

‘Well played… but you missed your triple century’

In an audio clip recorded after the match, Lakhwinder Gill told his son, “Well played, I enjoyed watching your batting, and my heart was at peace.” He added, “You were batting like in your childhood U16 and U19 days and your batting felt that way—I felt very proud.”

It was only towards the end of the BCCI video that Shubman revealed the rest of his father’s message: “But he did later tell me that I missed my triple century.” Shubman laughed off the reminder, promising, “Hopefully, we’ll end this match on a great note.”

Records shattered, expectations raised—all for his father

Gill’s 387-ball innings not only set a new benchmark for an Indian captain in England—surpassing Virat Kohli’s 254*—but also eclipsed Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at The Oval. According to the Times of India, it was his first Test double hundred and his highest first-class score, topping a 268 he made for Punjab in 2018.

His mother, Keart Kaur Gill, had also joined the chorus of praise, urging him to “keep going, God bless you.” Shubman credited his father and childhood friend Khushpreet Aulakh as the only voices he heeds on cricket matters. “Growing up, I played almost all of my cricket for my dad,” he said. That devotion shines through in every boundary he strikes.

