INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s playtime with daughter Lara and pet Joey – don’t miss little munchkin’s adorable glimpse

Varun Dhawan has often left all his fans gushing over his Instagram posts. Ever since the actor welcomed his daughter Lara Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her picture. Well, he has successfully managed to keep her hidden from everyone till now but often teases his fans with a small glimpse of his daughter. Now, yet again, we have been treated with an adorable picture of the little munchkin and she has grown to become a doll.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan’s post featuring daughter Lara

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see him looking dashing, wearing a white tee over grey tracks that he paired with white shoes. He held his umbrella in one hand to protect himself from rain and held his pet Joey in the other hand. The next picture has our hearts.

Varun’s daughter Lara is sitting on her playmat wearing a Pink frock. Her face is hidden with a heart emoji but her cuteness is oozing out of the picture even with the little glimpse that we can see of her. Just beside her, we can see the Border 2 star playing with Joey. The next picture has the actor lying down on the floor while Joey is trying to lick his face and play. He captioned the post, “My raja babu #joey #missmybabies.”

Advertisement

Fans react to Lara’s picture

The moment Varun shared this post, fans showered love in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Cutie Lara” with a red heart and love-struck emojis. Another fan wrote, “Lara and Joey both are growing up so well”.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has a couple of films in his kitty. He has Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Apart from that, he has Bhediya 2 with Dinesh Vijan. He was shooting for Hai Jaawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy. He is working with his dad, David Dhawan, in this one. Varun also has Border 2 alongside an ensemble star-cast and yet another myth-horror film with Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh says 'you can't avoid camera' after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi not to click Raha