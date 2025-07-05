Rohit Sharma’s net worth in 2025: Everything you need to know about Mumbai Indian’s top-scorer

Rohit Sharma has swapped whites for wealth in a way few cricketers ever do. The Mumbai-born opener has amassed staggering earnings through match contracts, IPL retainers and high-value endorsements. While he officially stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year, his bank balance shows no sign of slowing down.

With annual central contracts, hefty per-match fees and luxury brand alliances, Sharma’s financial portfolio is as diversified as his batting repertoire. Here’s a closer look at how India’s former Test skipper built his fortune—one run, one deal and one investment at a time.

On-field earnings and match fees

According to Mint, Sharma commands a Grade A+ central contract worth Rs 7 crore annually, plus match fees of Rs 15 lakh per Test and Rs 6 lakh per ODI. He was also retained by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 16 crore ahead of the 2022 IPL auction, ensuring a steady income even as Test duties wound down.

His total estimated net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth and other sources, stands at 25 million dollars, which is approximately Rs 213 crore as of July 2025. His IPL haul remains among the highest in the league, matching his reputation as one of India’s most reliable hitters.

Brand deals and investments

As reported by Sportskeeda, Sharma earns roughly Rs 5 crore per endorsement. His roster includes global names such as Adidas, Hublot and Oppo, alongside domestic campaigns for CEAT and IIFL Finance.

Off the pitch, he’s invested in real estate—a 6,000 sq ft. apartment in Worli valued at around Rs 30 crore, per GQ India—and maintains a luxury car collection featuring a Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Philanthropy and beyond

Sharma’s wealth fuels more than personal comfort. He’s long supported underprivileged children’s cancer treatments and champions wildlife conservation as a WWF-India Rhino Ambassador. His Rohit4Rhinos campaign raises both funds and awareness, ensuring his impact extends well past stadium gates.

