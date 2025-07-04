Max Homa quits X after online hate grows louder than the support, calls it a ‘safe haven for…’

Max Homa, once a fan-favorite on social media for his humor and relatability, has pulled the plug on online platforms. The six-time PGA Tour winner, currently battling a sharp dip in form, cited relentless negativity as the breaking point in a recent press conference.

With his world ranking falling to 99 and mounting criticism online, Homa said that continuing to engage with social media had become “a waste of energy.” This is especially the case during the golfer’s period of professional struggle.

Advertisement

From witty posts to withering abuse

Homa gained popularity on Twitter (now X) for playfully critiquing amateur golf swings and sharing candid sports takes. But as his performance declined—missing cuts in seven of his last 13 events—so did the tone of online interactions.

During a press conference at the John Deere Classic, Homa didn’t mince words: “It has become a safe haven for people who are angry themselves… You wouldn’t choose to sit around a table with somebody being that mean.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Homa explained that while he enjoyed connecting with fans, the volume of hate eventually outweighed the benefits. Some commenters, emboldened by anonymity and gambling frustration, told him he “should die.”

Homa added, “I have yet to meet somebody in person that has said anything even remotely mean. Yeah, it’s a safe haven for a**holes, for lack of a better term. Sorry, PGA Tour.”

Advertisement

Struggling on the course, scrutinized off it

Once ranked in the world's top 10, Homa now finds himself barely within the top 100. His best finish this year is a tie for 12th at the Masters. He failed to qualify for the U.S. Open and currently sits 122nd in the FedEx Cup standings—far from the top 70 cut-off for playoff contention.

Per Golf Monthly, Homa also addressed the pressure of being a recognizable name. "The lack of anonymity is a bit hard," he said. "I used to really like going to sports bars and watching games with my friends, and that's just not exactly a safe haven anymore."

For now, Homa is focusing on rebuilding his game and finding peace offline.

ALSO READ: Meet Mia Zelu, a virtual influencer that Rishabh Pant is going gaga over on Instagram