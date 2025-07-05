Dhurandhar First Look Update: Ranveer Singh hasn’t seen the final cut, Aditya Dhar plans grand birthday surprise for him

A while back, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed to our readers that the first look of Dhurandhar will be out on Ranveer Singh’s birthday. It was going to be director Aditya Dhar’s master plan to celebrate the birthday of his leading man with a jaw-dropping surprise. He was secretly preparing to unveil a special unit of his highly anticipated film, but, unfortunately, the word got out and ruined his plan.

Advertisement

Aditya Dhar’s surprise plan for Ranveer Singh

We have come to know that when the news of Aditya Dhar’s special surprise plans got out, it eventually reached Ranveer Singh. The Simmba star then asked his director if the news was true. URI: The Surgical Strike director tried to get away from the situation but when the actor relentlessly pursued the topic, Dhar finally admitted and at the same time requested Ranveer to trust him and wait patiently for the grand, official first look.

Sources close to the production shared that Aditya is extremely keen on surprising Ranveer, and he has tried to go to incredible lengths to keep it a secret. Despite the Bajirao Mastani star having seen early rushes of Dhurandhar, the final, electrifying first-look unit that's slated to drop on his birthday has been kept under absolute lock and key.

The duo has had long conversations and Singh has asked his director umpteenth question in anticipation which Aditya has all very patiently answered.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar’s first look

An insider close to the development shared, "Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn't seen the final cut," hinting at a delightful anticipation. "It's entirely Aditya's ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar."

Well, we are sure that along with Singh, even his fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of Dhurandhar and we bet it’s going to be amazing.

Dhurandhar shoot wrap

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that around 75 per cent of Dhurandhar has already been shot, and the makers are aiming to call it a wrap on the film by the month of September. A release date for Dhurandhar will be announced once the film’s shoot is wrapped up, but the team at Jio Studios, along with Aditya Dhar, is aiming for a release in the window of January to March at this point in time.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan quashes Aishwarya Rai divorce rumors, praises her for ‘protecting peace’ at home: ‘I know what to take seriously…’