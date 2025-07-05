Jackie Shroff stood in queue to use common toilet in chawl even after becoming an actor, his neighbors then gifted him a washroom

Jackie Shroff may be one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, but his fame never changed who he was. The actor tasted stardom in ‘80s but despite that, he continued to stay in a chawl in Mumbai’s Teen Batti. After gaining popularity in the film industry, his friends and neighbours from the chawl gifted him a private washroom. This was because there are only common washrooms in the chawl that everyone uses.

Talking to Filmfare, Jackie Shroff recalled how he did not have a cupboard to keep his suits after becoming an actor. The actor revealed that first his suit came and then the cupboard. The entire chawl had assembled to see it when the cupboard came. “I learnt the value of things there. There were three washrooms, and after I became an actor they gave me one washroom.”

In a chawl of 30 people, Jackie stated that there were only 3 washrooms. Despite the scarcity, the chawl people gifted him one complete washroom after he became a star so that he did not have to stand in a queue. “After I became an actor, producers and directors would come to meet me in that chawl. Whenever they had to use the washroom, they had to stand in line. The Chawl people didn’t like it. So they told me, ‘You have become such a star. We don’t like it when you or your friends stand in a queue to use the washroom. We are gifting you the washroom.’”

The actor recalled telling his friends from Chawl that he did not need another washroom and that his directors and producers did not mind standing in the queue. But his neighbours did not listen and put a lock on the washroom.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff has quite an exciting project in his kitty. We all know that after the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on King. The film is slated to go on floors on May 20, 2025, and the team has got a solid ensemble on board the action thriller. King is led by SRK and DP with Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma in key roles. And apart from them, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film is getting even bigger. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have roped in Jackie Shroff for a key role in the film.

