Jurassic World Rebirth Day 2 India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson fronted dinosaur movie shows solid growth on Saturday; Nets good Rs 12.75 crore

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and a bunch of other talented actors, has netted Rs 12.75 crore net on day 2 at the India box office. The growth of Jurassic World: Rebirth from day 1 is a striking Rs 55 percent and there should be consolidation on Sunday, for a net India weekend of Rs 35 crore or so.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jurassic World: Rebirth Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 12.75 crore Total Rs 21 crore net in 2 days

Jurassic World Nets A Good Rs 12.75 Crore On Saturday; Showcasing Issues Get Resolved To An Extent

The Scarlett Johansson movie faced showcasing issues on its opening day, with it getting lesser screens than it deserved, going by the public interest. The exhibitors made vital changes for Saturday to ensure Jurassic World: Rebirth gets the screens it requires to satiate the public's hunger.

The Multiple, Unplanned Releases Are Putting Exhibitors In A Tough Spot

Still, there are so many different distributors fighting for screens that it can become overwhelming for exhibtitors to do justice to all films. The release planning really needs to be done more smartly by all producers so that no movie gets screens, lesser than they deserve. Next week, the exhibitors shall again be in a fix as three new movies, namely Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik enter the marketplace.

The 18th July weekend will be smooth with only Saiyaara releasing. But that shall be followed by another tight week with Son Of Sardaar 2 and Fantastic Four locking horns. The Indian producers are not in any mood to resolve conflict, and thus we'll see a massive Pan-India clash between War 2 and Coolie on 14th August, 2025. When there are so many weeks with no big releases, why are producers not targetting those? That shall always remain a mystery we guess.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in theatres now.

