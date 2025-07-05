Abhishek Bachchan quashes Aishwarya Rai divorce rumors, praises her for ‘protecting peace’ at home: ‘I know what to take seriously…’

Abhishek Bachchan has been one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. Ever since he started his journey in the showbiz world, he has delivered remarkable performances. In this journey, the actor has received immense love from fans for his work. Along with this, a lot is also discussed on social media about the popular star. Recently, in an interview, Abhishek mentioned how he doesn't take social media seriously and shared how Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan protect peace at home.

Abhishek Bachchan credits Aishwarya Rai for maintaining peace at home

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan shared how a lot is being discussed on social media, but he doesn't take it seriously. In the last few months, there has been constant social media buzz about Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce. When asked how he protects his peace and sleeps peacefully amid news, Abhishek explained how he goes home to a happy family.

He shared, "One thing is for sure, first my mother (Jaya Bachchan) and now my wife (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), they don't allow that outside world to come in there." As everyone in the Bachchan family belongs to the industry, Abhishek was asked how they manage to discuss films.

He said, "We talk many times about work, but that is not the main focus. There are other discussions on the table that happen as well. I have grown up in this film industry, so I also know what to take seriously and what not to take seriously. I don't get affected by what's happening on social media."

The actor then spoke about his nephew Agastya Nanda, who has just started work in the industry. Bachchan explained how the new generation might consider online chatter seriously and be affected. Abhishek added, "But with time, one also develops a thick skin. One has to know that it is not the be-all or end-all of life."

Agastya Nanda, who is the son of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, made his acting debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was released on Netflix in 2023.

Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan's new work, his web series Kaalidhar Laapata premiered on July 4 on Zee 5.

