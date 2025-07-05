BTS' V opens up on sleep sensitivity as military training after-effect ahead of Paris show: 'The slightest noise...'

BTS' V made a surprise appearance on Weverse on July 5, jumping into a live broadcast for a quick chat with fans. During the early morning session, he was still lounging in bed. As he connected with fans, it appeared that thoughts of BTS ARMY were likely the first thing that crossed his mind. In a candid moment, V opened up about his sleep schedule and the impact his military service had on it.

Advertisement

Does BTS' V have trouble sleeping since military discharge?

Kim Taehyung aka V got discharged from the mandatory services on June 10. Following that he is now on his first official solo schedule in France. He is set to grace the Paris Fashion Week as a brand ambassador of Celine on July 6. Ahead of that, he received a grand welcome party at a club and wanted to sleep soundly the next morning. However, after waking up early by a noise, he couldn't go back to sleep again.

Sharing the incident, the Love Me Again singer sparked fans' concerns regarding his irregular sleep schedule. He shared with BTS ARMY that a maid came to clean his room and even that slight noise awoke him. He said, "I used to be able to sleep really well, now.. maybe it's bcs i came from the military service, even the slightest noise wakes me up. Earlier someone came to clean up for a bit in the hotel & bcs of that i totally woke up."

Advertisement

It indicated the physical and mental toll an intense military training takes on an individual's body. As someone who was known for his ability to fall asleep fast, V's revelation was shocking to fans. It takes us back to a joke BTS leader RM once made about V's sleeping pattern.

RM's past comment on V's sleep

During a 2021 full-group interview of the BTS members, RM made a hilarious comment on V in one particular segment. He said, "V sleeps with his eyes open and Taehyung replied with a sassy "Yeah!" We hope he can go back to that phase and enjoy a good sleep soon.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V and bestie Park Bo Gum go clubbing together before Paris fashion event, wave at fans outside venue: watch