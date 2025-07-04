Who is Francisco Lindor’s wife? Meet Katia Reguero Lindor, the mother of three balancing life with Mets All-Star

Francisco Lindor’s off-field MVP is his wife Katia Reguero Lindor, who, at 32, is a dedicated mother of three, a podcast host, and his biggest fan. Their romance began in early 2020 when Lindor slid into her Instagram DMs, and grew fast.

They had their first daughter Kalina that November, wed in December 2021 at Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, and then had two more children: Amapola Chloé in June 2023 and son Koa Amani in March 2025.

Along the way, Reguero launched The Un-a-Parent podcast to discuss raw truths about parenting in English and Spanish. As the Mets face a tough season, she also shared candid posts about postpartum recovery, reminding fans that behind every star is a partner managing real-world highs and lows.

A love story that began on social media

Reguero and Lindor’s first conversations began with emojis and questions. “I messaged her on Instagram,” Lindor told the New York Post in April 2022. After three months of texts, he flew to Arizona for spring training and knew she was “the one.”

Their December 2021 wedding featured personal vows at first look and Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ as their first dance—Reguero’s favorite since childhood. “I grew up listening to Andrea Bocelli and always loved this song,” she told Martha Stewart Weddings.

Motherhood unscripted: Three kids, one podcast

Mothering three under five hasn’t stopped Reguero from building a creative outlet. She debuted The Un-a-Parent in August 2022 “to start conversations that I felt I might have needed,” she explained in her first episode.

On social media, she posted details of home births, at-home lymphatic drainage massages and raw reflections on breastfeeding. As reported by MARCA, she wrote after Koa’s birth, “Breastfeeding for more than four years is hard work,” offering an honest glimpse into her postpartum journey.

Standing beside Lindor through thick and thin

Whether cheering from the stands or documenting runs on Instagram, Reguero remains Lindor’s top supporter. When he was hit by a pitch in April 2022, she praised him on Instagram as the “strongest person I know,” per People.

And after his grand slam in the 2023 NLDS, she celebrated alongside their daughters—proof that together, they face both the unpredictable spin of a fastball and life’s daily curveballs.

