Absurd dating rumors of BTS' Jungkook and aespa's Winter surface with ‘evidence’, fans react strongly

Jungkook is under the spotlight once again, this time not for his record-breaking songs, but for his alleged secret romance with aespa's Winter. A post on fan communication platform Nate Pann recently gained significant traction due to its exploration of possible hints the artists might have dropped about their relationship. However, fans of both the BTS member and aespa debunked the rumors swiftly, labelling the claims unfounded.

Advertisement

Alleged evidence of Jungkook dating Winter

To substantiate their claims of a romantic relationship between Jungkook and Winter, the original poster shared photos that highlighted intriguing similarities between the two K-pop idols. For instance, both were pictured wearing the same New York Yankees caps.

The speculation was further intensified by the recent news of Jungkook's new golden in-ear piece. The post-maker pointed out that Winter owned identical in-ear pieces in different hues, suggesting a potential connection.

By also noting the idols' mutual interest in tattoos and fitness, and their regular gym sessions, the post-maker built a narrative that supports the dating possibility of the aespa member and the BTS artist.

Fans debunk couple item clues of Jungkook and Winter

Fans set the record straight on the rumors, pointing out several key facts:

The in-ear company mentioned is the sole provider in Korea, and over 3,000 idols used their products. Moreover, Jungkook and Winter use different models, debunking the speculation about their supposed connection.

Advertisement

Jungkook's New York Yankees cap is from a 2021 version that is no longer available in stores. This particular series was extremely popular and consistently sold out. Winter, on the other hand, wore the same cap only once for a photoshoot.

The argument that Jungkook and Winter might be connected because they both have tattoos is flawed, as many K-pop stars are known for their fascination for body inking.

Jungkook's gym routine was influenced by a member's older brother, and many celebrities frequent the same gym. This doesn't imply any specific connection between Jungkook and Winter.

Thus, fans urged the rumor spreaders to put aside their "delusional" shipping biases and look at the facts objectively.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s solo tour and new music coming soon? Eagle-eyed fans spot NEW hint