Metro In Dino Day 2 India Box Office: Anurag Basu's directorial shows reasonable growth to net Rs 5.50 crore on first Saturday; Total remain under par

Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others, showed reasonable gains on day 2, after a low opening day. With Rs 5.50 crore net on day 2, the total of the movie stands at Rs 8.75 crore. Sunday should see a slight jump from day 2, and the movie will end with a weekend of Rs 14.50 crore net or so.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Metro...In Dino Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 8.75 crore net in 2 days

Metro...In Dino's Rs 8.75 Crore Net Total In 2 Days Is Under Par; Strong Weekdays Required

The collections of Metro...In Dino in India so far are not up to the mark. Being a multiplex-oriented, metro-centric film with a low opening day, a Saturday growth was obviously coming. What the film essentially needs is a very strong weekday trend so that it can retain good screens in week 2 amidst stiff competition from Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik, apart from the already strong holdover releases.

Metro...In Dino Needs To Net Rs 55 Crore In India/Gross Rs 75 Crore Worldwide To Breakeven

The weekday trend will determine whether Metro...In Dino will barely cross Rs 30 crore net in India, or go on to do around Rs 40 crore net if not more. With the overseas collections not as strong as they should be, all the pressure is precisely on the India theatricals. As stated earlier, a Rs 75 crore gross worldwide collection is the bare minimum that the movie needs to do, in order to ensure that no one in the value chain loses any money. Given roughly Rs 10 crore gross will come from international markets, the Anurag Basu directorial needs to net around Rs 55 crore net, atleast.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

Metro...In Dino plays in theatres now.

