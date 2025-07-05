Quarterback Joe Burrow’s meticulous style mirrors his on-field play, ‘He was always a little bit particular’ says his mom

Joe Burrow has dazzled defenses on the field, and now, he’s dazzling style critics off it. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has turned fashion into another arena where precision and personality matter. From the colorful shirts his mother picked out when he was a boy to walking the Met Gala carpet and even the Vogue World: Paris runway, Burrow’s sartorial choices prove he’s more than just an athlete in a tailored suit.

A stylish start: Childhood influence

Joe’s mother, Robin Burrow, says her son was “always a little bit particular about his clothes” from an early age, per People. Working in fashion merchandising, she introduced him to bold hues and unique cuts. “She would always get me colorful shirts that I would like to wear,” Burrow recalls in the Season 2 trailer for Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries.

He admits he “didn’t really know what kind of clothes I liked yet, but I liked colors… And it helps when you’re confident in your own skin.” Learning to trust his instincts helped him develop confidence both on and off the field.

When the NFL star took the fashion world by storm

In May, Burrow made headlines at the Met Gala in a slate-blue suit paired with sneakers, shades, and a gold watch, showing he knew how to balance elegance with comfort. Last summer, he surprised fashion insiders by strutting in a black Peter Do suit at Vogue World: Paris, complete with sleek lapels and a daring back cutout.

“I’ve always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more,” he told Vogue. Behind the scenes, Netflix captures Burrow collaborating with personal stylist Kyle Smith to fine-tune looks for press events and games.

Season two of Quarterback drops July 8 on Netflix, sure to give fans an inside look at how Burrow’s meticulous approach to fashion echoes his meticulous approach to the game. Whether he’s choosing a game-day cufflink or a red carpet ensemble, Burrow continues to expand his playbook beyond the gridiron.

