‘To my very own Benjamin Button…’: Aditi Rao Hydari pens loving note for hubby Siddharth as 3BHK releases

Siddharth starrer movie 3BHK was released in theaters on July 4, 2025. As the Tamil-language film runs on the big screens, Aditi Rao Hydari penned a loving note for her husband.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s beautiful post for Siddharth

Taking to her official social media handle, Aditi Rao Hydari penned down, “To my very own Benjamin button / Peter Pan / manicorn. The dream every Indian family dreams. To have a home that they can call their own. To dream with determination, with hope with love, goodness and to never give up.”

“Love and luck to a boy who lives breathes and eats cinema, may you always be driven by your dreams and may your dreams come true. May you always fight the good fight with that beautiful heart of yours! Also- may we both be very determined to never grow up! Thanks,” she added.

Here’s what Aditi Rao Hydari posted:

As the Heeramandi actress penned the beautiful note, Siddharth responded to his wife and commented, “Thank you love.”

About 3BHK

3BHK is a coming-of-age drama movie starring Siddharth in the lead role. The film focuses on the life of a family whose biggest dream is to own a home of their own and move out of their rented space.

How the family of four constantly struggles to build a house for themselves and the trials middle-class people have to face is the main narrative of the entire story.

The movie directed by Sri Ganesh features an ensemble cast of actors like R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J Achar, and others in key roles.

3BHK’s musical tracks and background scores are scored by Varshangalkku Shesham fame and singer Bombay Jayashri’s son, Amrit Ramnath, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

Coming to Siddharth’s previous work, the actor was seen in a lead role in Test. The sports drama flick co-starring R Madhavan and Nayanthara featured the Indian 2 actor who is facing a dilemma in his cricket career.

The movie was directly released on Netflix and received mixed reviews on release.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari is expected to next appear in a film titled Parivarik ManuRanjan.

