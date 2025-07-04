Who’s winning football’s Instagram game? The numbers might surprise you

On the field, they chase goals. Off it, they chase eyeballs. In today’s digital era, Instagram follower counts can rival trophies. While Cristiano Ronaldo might be known as the all-time top scorer in international football, Lionel Messi is close behind with his 8 Ballon d'Ors. Both players have become legends, and their social media offers fans a window into their lives.

Meanwhile, in the younger generation, Kylian Mbappé has surged past 100 million followers already with his next-gen charisma, while Erling Haaland has begun the pick up the pace and may soon be right beside him. As of July 4, 2025, these four redefine what it means to score, both in stadiums and social feeds.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The undisputed No. 1

Ronaldo’s 3,912 uploads show off some high-impact brand campaigns, after-workout pictures and intimate family gatherings. His 659 million followers put him in a league of his own, but not one that gets to his head. His compassion shines through, especially in his latest post, where he expressed his sadness for Diogo Jota’s passing.

Lionel Messi: Quiet power, massive reach

Messi may not flood Instagram like Ronaldo, but 506 million followers say plenty. His 1,380 posts lean more into simplicity than anything else: crisp action shots, gentle family moments and sponsored content. His most recent share—a reaction to a Club World Cup defeat by PSG—turned a loss into a shared experience.

Kylian Mbappé: The future has arrived

Mbappé, at 124 million followers, owns the digital space for the new generation. With 1,394 uploads, he balances field sessions with his off-pitch hobbies and club announcements. His shout-out to Real Madrid’s upcoming Club World Cup bid mixes ambition with approachability, hinting at future follower growth should they win.

Erling Haaland: Rising, fast

Haaland rounds out the group with 38 million followers. His 785 posts focus on match highlights, promotional content and a few personal updates. His latest post, congratulating Al Hilal’s win, reveals a side of him fans seldom see: genuine disappointment and respect. As City’s goal machine breaks records, his Instagram audience is set up for its own surge.

