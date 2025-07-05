Squid Game 3: Park Sung Hoon reveals avoiding THIS acting method to portray transgender role in series

The global success of the Squid Game series can be attributed to its gripping storyline and outstanding performances from the cast. After the show's highly successful premiere, the actors participated in an interview with InStyle, where Park Sung Hoon discussed his distinct approach to playing Hyun Ju and how he aimed to bring a fresh perspective to this type of transgender role in Korean dramas.

Squid Game 3's Park Sung Hoon revealed what he did differently to portray a transgender role

Park Sung Hoon, who plays the role of Hyun Joo in Squid Game Season 3 emphasized the responsibility he felt to represent her authentically. Hyun Ju is a transgender woman, who is yet to complete transitioning from a man's body. She wished to collect money for the rest of the medical procedures by playing the deadly games and then live happily in Thailand. However, her life was not free from ridicule in her home nation.

To portray Hyun Ju's emotions well and depict the character with sensitivity, Park Sung Hoon revealed avoiding stereotypes and caricatures often seen associated with such roles in K-dramas and movies. "The transgender characters that we've had in Korea before Hyun Ju, have been written flatly like a caricature and I thought Hyun Ju shouldn't be caricatured at all", he said.

To portray the transgender role differently from how it was usually done in the past, Park Sung Hoon focused on Hyun Ju's inner world, her sincerity, and how she treated others. So, he consciously avoided "exaggerated gestures and vocal tones," making the role even more impactful and memorable. His gender sensitive comments won over fans, who revisited his previous remark on how he wanted Hyun Ju to be perceived by the viewers.

Park Sung Hoon wanted fans to say "she [Hyun Ju] was a hero" rather than "he portrayed a transgender woman" well. His nuanced portrayal of the beloved character in the drama resonated with audiences, earning labels like 'eternal hero' and 'our forever queen' from fans. Hence, the role can be said to be one of the actor's most career-defining ones, besides Queen of Tears.

