Abhishek Bachchan says daughter Aaradhya is turning into a wonderful lady because of wife Aishwarya Rai: ‘She does the heavy lifting…’

Abhishek Bachchan is currently on a promotional spree. He has been promoting his film Kaalidhar Laapata that released on Zee 5 on July 4. Apart from talking about the film, he has been giving a lot of insights about his family, daughter Aaradhya and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that every fan is interested in knowing. In a recent interview, the I Want To Talk star revealed that his daughter does not have a phone and is not on any social media and gave all the credit to his beautiful wife.

Abhishek Bachchan gives credit to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for raising Aaradhya Bachchan

Talking to Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the challenges they face in raising a child in today’s day and time. He was asked whether Aaradhya Bachchan had a reckoning of the fame her parents or grandparents enjoy. The Sarkar actor instantly replied that he had never really spoken to her daughter about this, but he believed that she has grown up now and understands everything. He further added that the credit for this entirely goes to her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Talking about his privilege, he spoke, “I have the liberty, I get to go out and make my movie, and Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya, and she is amazing and selfless. Which I find amazing.” He confessed that fathers do not have the ability to be as giving as mothers because they are wired in a different way. They cannot prioritise their child as the top priority, and this is a gift that only mothers possess, said Junior Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya being the pride of the family

Elaborating on how it still stands true for him at 49, Abhishek said, “My mom is 76, I’m 49 and that’s your comfort for every child. And no matter how old you are, to your mother, you are always going to be a baby.”

Bachchan further revealed that daughter Aaradhya is not on any social media and does not have a phone also. “She is turning up to be a wonderful little lady. She is the pride and joy of the family, and ya, we are blessed,” concluded the Kaalidhar Laapata star.

