Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey is ready to reduce his fees to adapt 8-hour work shift: ‘It’s a give-and-take’

Deepika Padukone started a new debate in the industry after the demands she put forth for being a part of Spirit. One of those demands was an 8-hour working shift so that she could take care of her newborn daughter, Dua. Many from the industry have stood in support of the actress and the latest person to stand with her is her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey.

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey on an 8-hour work shift

Talking to Firstpost, Vikrant Massey expressed solidarity with Deepika Padukone’s stance. Despite agreeing to the fact that implementing an 8-hour work shift in Bollywood will be very difficult, Vikrant stated that he wants to push for this change. He confessed that he wished to do something similar in a couple of years. “I want to go out and say, we can collaborate, but I would only work for eight hours. But at the same time, it should be a choice. And if my producer cannot accommodate that, because there are also a lot of other things involved when you are making a film…”

Vikrant further revealed that money plays a very important role and he will have to reduce his fees as he will only be working for 8 hours instead of 12. “If I cannot give my producer twelve hours a day, I cannot go out there and not reduce my fee. I ought to reduce my fee. It’s a give-and-take, right? And as a young mother, I think she (Deepika) deserves it.”

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He is all geared up for his upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, releasing on July 11, 2025. This film will mark the debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood. The trailer and songs have already created hype, and fans cannot wait to watch the film.

Apart from this, he will also be seen with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Siddharth Anand's directorial White.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Vikrant Massey and his upcoming movies.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan says daughter Aaradhya is turning into a wonderful lady because of wife Aishwarya Rai: ‘She does the heavy lifting…’