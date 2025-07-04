Battle Of Galwan Teaser Poster: Salman Khan's intense army look, Jai Hind BGM takes internet by storm; Himesh Reshammiya onboard

Salman Khan officially announced his upcoming movie. Taking to his social media handle, the Megastar shared the motion poster of his next movie. While dropping the first look, he captioned it with, "#GalwanValley". The motion poster featured Salman Khan in the intense look of an army officer. His face is soaked in blood, which indicates a ruthless battle on the fields.

The background score is the biggest highlight as it transcends the feelings of patriotism instantly. Reportedly, Himesh Reshammiya has composed the background score, and he will be composing all of its songs. The motion poster gives a sneak peek at the backdrop of the movie, which says, "Over 15000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet."

Fans couldn't keep calm and started reacting to the same. While a section of the audience prayed for Salman Khan's comeback, some remained stunned seeing the first look. A social media user commented, "PURE GOOSEBUMPS," Another fan wrote, "The greatest of all time". A third user wrote, "Kuch bada hone wala hai (with fire emoji". Another remarked, "Tiger is back with his aura (with three fire emojis)."

For the unversed, Battle Of Galwan will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It is based on a true story of the Indian army fighting against Chinese troops in Galwan Valley (Ladakh), where India executed 54 Chinese soldiers and won the war. The movie will be shot in real locations, in addition to the sets in Mumbai.

