BTS’ V and bestie Park Bo Gum go clubbing together before Paris fashion event, wave at fans outside venue: watch

Kim Taehyung aka V might be living his best life right now, following his military discharge on June 10. The BTS member is currently in Paris to attend a fashion show for luxury brand Celine. Ahead of the event, he was seen partying with his bestie Park Bo Gum, on the night of July 4. The duo exuded their signature charisma as they arrived together at a popular club in Paris. Fans flocked outside the venue to catch a glimpse of them and waved at them enthusiastically.

BTS' V and Park Bo Gum partied together at a Paris club

V and Park Bo Gum attended a special party held at Club Larc in honor of the BTS member. The duo arrived at the venue in a black car and greeted fans who waited for them patiently outside the club. They showcased their signature fashion statement, with V going for a cool dude look in a black leather jacket over a white tank top, paired with black jeans and black shoes. He also hung a designer scarf on his belt, giving the outfit an unique edge.

GOOD BOY actor Park Bo Gum, on the other hand, opted for a casual, sporty fit. He wore a white t-shirt with black sleeves, paired with black shorts and white sneakers. For his hair, he went for a permed look, making him even cuter. He also carried a white jacket in hand as he entered the venue with V.

As seen in the inside videos, V grooved to the music, standing on a slightly elevated platform than the other attendees. He also popped a party popper and set the mood of the event.

BTS' V and Park Bo Gum greet fans outside Club Larc

Fans gathered on one side of the club's entrance and greeted the South Korean celebrities before they entered the venue. Some of them also wanted to hand V some cards and other gifts, which he politely refused with folded hands.

The due however smiled warmly towards the fans and waved at them. They also left together after partying, holding each other close. V put his arms around Park Bo Gum's shoulders, showcasing their usual synergy, as they headed towards the car.

