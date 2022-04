1 / 6

Cobie Smulders' charm on HIMYM

If there's one thing we loved about the How I Met Your Mother gang, it was their amazing friendship. There's no doubt that the gang consisting of Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel became our new favourite TV group after Friends. What's amazing is that if you happen to take a look at the cast photos of the show, their offscreen bond looks equally amazing. As Cobie Smulders celebrates her birthday on April 3, we take a look at some amazing photos of the actress with the cast of the show. For the unreversed, Smulders played one of the lead characters on the show Robin Scherbatsky. Cobie became an instant favourite among fans who couldn't help but fall for her charm much like Radnor's character Ted Mosby who is shown to be head over heels in love with her. As we celebrate Cobie Smulders' birthday, here's a look at the times when she shared some of the sweetest offscreen moments with her co-stars from How I Met Yout Mother including her BFF on the show, Lily aka Alyson Hannigan and more.

Photo Credit : Getty Images