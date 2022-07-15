5 TIMES Dhanush, Yathra, and Linga made for a perfect father and son trio

Updated on Jul 15, 2022 04:11 PM IST   |  7.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Dhanush with his sons

    Dhanush with his sons

    Dhanush enjoys an envy-worthy fanbase who drool over his flawless performances onscreen. Besides a tremendously successful work life, this versatile actor also relishes a great personal life. The Maaran star is a doting father to his two sons Yathra, and Linga. Although these two are no too keen on the limelight, every now and then Dhanush posts sneak peeks of their father-son time on social media. Most recently, Dhanush was seen posing with Yathra, and Linga on the red carpet during the premiere of his much-awaited Hollywood spy thriller, The Gray Man. All the three men looked dapper in tuxedos. Many other times, the Vaathi actor was seen g aetting click with his little ones during his personal and professional commitments. On this note, let us take a look at some noteworthy pictures of the versatile actor with his sons.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The red carpet look

    The red carpet look

    Dhanush shared the limelight with his sons during the premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Messing around

    Messing around

    The Atrangi Re actor is messing around with elder son Yathra as he visits him during the shoot of his forthcoming film Naane Varuven.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Just Chilling

    Just Chilling

    The Karnan star is chilling with Yathra, and Linga on the terrace of their home.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Cruising Off Duty

    Cruising Off Duty

    Dhanush cruises off with his sons for some fun time in the water.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Peck on the cheek

    Peck on the cheek

    Dhanush gets a peck on the cheek from Linga and his expression says it all.

    Photo Credit : Twitter