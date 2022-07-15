5 TIMES Dhanush, Yathra, and Linga made for a perfect father and son trio

1 / 6

Dhanush with his sons

Dhanush enjoys an envy-worthy fanbase who drool over his flawless performances onscreen. Besides a tremendously successful work life, this versatile actor also relishes a great personal life. The Maaran star is a doting father to his two sons Yathra, and Linga. Although these two are no too keen on the limelight, every now and then Dhanush posts sneak peeks of their father-son time on social media. Most recently, Dhanush was seen posing with Yathra, and Linga on the red carpet during the premiere of his much-awaited Hollywood spy thriller, The Gray Man. All the three men looked dapper in tuxedos. Many other times, the Vaathi actor was seen g aetting click with his little ones during his personal and professional commitments. On this note, let us take a look at some noteworthy pictures of the versatile actor with his sons.

Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram