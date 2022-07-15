5 TIMES Dhanush, Yathra, and Linga made for a perfect father and son trio

Dhanush enjoys an envy-worthy fanbase who drool over his flawless performances onscreen. Besides a tremendously successful work life, this versatile actor also relishes a great personal life. The Maaran star is a doting father to his two sons Yathra, and Linga. Although these two are no too keen on the limelight, every now and then Dhanush posts sneak peeks of their father-son time on social media.
Most recently, Dhanush was seen posing with Yathra, and Linga on the red carpet during the premiere of his much-awaited Hollywood spy thriller, The Gray Man. All the three men looked dapper in tuxedos.
Many other times, the Vaathi actor was seen g aetting click with his little ones during his personal and professional commitments. On this note, let us take a look at some noteworthy pictures of the versatile actor with his sons.
Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush shared the limelight with his sons during the premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles.
The Atrangi Re actor is messing around with elder son Yathra as he visits him during the shoot of his forthcoming film Naane Varuven.
The Karnan star is chilling with Yathra, and Linga on the terrace of their home.
Dhanush cruises off with his sons for some fun time in the water.
Dhanush gets a peck on the cheek from Linga and his expression says it all.
Photo Credit : Twitter