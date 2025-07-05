Ghaati: Anushka Shetty’s action film postpones release from July 11, ‘Until the mountains call again…’

Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role, was slated to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. However, the makers have now officially postponed the release with an official statement.

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati postponed

Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati’s makers made an official statement regarding its postponement from the July 11 release. As per the update, the makers penned, “A Note from the Heart of Ghaati. Cinema is a living river…sometimes it rushes forward, sometimes it pauses to gather depth.”

“Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil. To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace. We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, more unforgettable. Until the mountains call again... we remain yours,” the makers added.

Here’s the official update by Ghaati

Interestingly, this is the second time the Anushka Shetty starrer has been postponed from its release. Earlier, the makers had planned to release it on April 28, 2025, but it was moved up to July 11, but now it has once again been changed.

The upcoming film is a crime actioner that features the tale of a woman who is forced into the trade of smuggling cannabis, becoming a legend among her people.

The movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, presents Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu as the co-lead.

Moving ahead, recent rumors are doing the rounds that Anushka will be reuniting with Karthi after several years. As per ongoing speculations, the actress has been approached for a crucial role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2.

While an official update on casting hasn’t been made yet, reports suggest that she might be playing Dilli's wife in the film, a character who was mentioned in Kaithi (2019).

Anushka Shetty’s upcoming films

Aside from Ghaati, Anushka Shetty is set to make her Malayalam debut in the fantasy actioner Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. The film, directed by Home fame Rojin Thomas, features the story of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century Christian priest endowed with magical powers.

As Anushka will be playing a key role, the movie will have Jayasurya in the title role.

