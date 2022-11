Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn shake hands and greet each other with warmth and positivity.

And the ceremony has officially begun! The opening ceremony of the coveted 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa on Sunday. This event is held under the banner of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. As many as 280 films from 79 countries will be screened at this year’s IFFI. Do have a look at the top glimpses of the event below. 2022 has been a special year for Kartik Aaryan as well as Ajay Devgn. For Devgn, six films of his have been released for public viewing this year, five of which were released in theatres. In 2022, Devgn made his OTT debut with the web series Rudra on Disney Plus Hotstar. After this, five films of his hit the theatres namely Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God, and the latest film Drishyam 2 which was released yesterday. For Kartik Aaryan, it is for the first time that his comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged in the list of 2022’s highest-grossing Bollywood films after Brahmastra and earned the second spot.