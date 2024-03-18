After Jake Paul, Boxer Neeraj Goyat Calls Out KSI for Boxing Match in India

Recently, India-based boxer Neeraj Goyat has managed to promote his name worldwide. In December last year, Neeraj called out famous YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul for a fight. The call-out video gained massive support from the audience on Instagram.

Jake Paul responded to Neeraj Goyat’s fight call-out, and both exchanged verbal jabs at each other. Days before Jake Paul’s major boxing match against Ryan Bourland, The Prblm Child challenged Neeraj Goyat to fly to Puerto Rico and fight him face to face.

Goyat did not waste time and flew to Puerto Rico to see Jake Paul in person; Neeraj and Jake got into a physical fight outside his Gym. A day after Jake Paul’s boxing company Most Valuable Promotions announced they had signed Neeraj Goyat.

MVP and Neeraj even promised they would soon organize a massive boxing event in India. A couple of days back, Jake Paul dropped a bombshell by announcing that he will fight boxing legend Mike Tyson next, which means Neeraj and Indian fans at least had to wait until the end of the year to witness the mega-event in India.

Now Neeraj Goyat has called out another prominent YouTuber, Boxing Star UK-based influencer KSI, for a boxing match in India.



Neeraj posted a video on his official Instagram account and expressed, "Do you know the world is going to witness the biggest fight in India, Jake Paul vs Neeraj Goyat, but Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson in July. But Jake Paul and MVP promised me that our fight will happen in India."



"But before beating Jake Paul, I want to destroy this guy, a British influencer who claims to be a boxer. His name is KSI. Tell him I am the butcher of the boxing ring. So, KSI, it's an open challenge for you. If you are a real man, which I doubt, I know you haven't faced any real boxer in your life. Come fight with me in the boxing ring," he said.

"I'll show this world how sh*tty boxer you are, just like your sh*tty music career, you have to pay the price of disrespecting our South Asian Community. Don't worry about our weight category. We will do a catch-weight fight, so KSI, if you have balls, which I doubt, accept my challenge," Neeraj added.

Jake Paul's response on Neeraj Goyat calling out KSI

After Neeraj Goyat called out KSI, Jake Paul commented and reacted under Neeraj Goyat's call-out reel and expressed he wanted to fight the winner of the fight between KSI and Neeraj Goyat.

Jake Paul expressed, "Hahaha, sh*tty music career even Neeraj knows. If this somehow happens, I want to fight the winner."

Even the official account of Most Valuable Promotion and co-founder of the company, Nakisa Bidarian, approved the idea and said they liked the idea of Neeraj fighting KSI in India.



