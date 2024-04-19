After ‘Terrible’ Play-In Taste, Brandin Podziemski Looks Forward to ‘Getting That Top 6 Seed Every Year’2

Brandin Podziemski, reflecting on the bitter experience of the Play-In Tournament, expressed a strong desire to elevate the Golden State Warriors to consistent top-tier performance in the league.

The disappointing taste left by the Play-In Tournament fueled Podziemski's determination to aim higher, as he emphasizes his aspirations to secure a top 6 seed in the playoffs annually.

As Dalton Johnson of the NBC reported, Podziemski said, “I don't want to be in the play-in anymore. I had my little taste of it and it was terrible."









Looking ahead with determination, Podziemski aims to play a pivotal role in helping the Warriors secure a top 6 seed each season. Anticipating an enhanced responsibility within the team, he is prepared to step up and alleviate the pressure on key players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Also Read: 'He's Going to Seek Fouls': Knicks Isaiah Hartenstein Take Jab at Joel Embiid Ahead of NBA Playoffs Game 1

Brandin Podziemski Doesn’t Think There's Five Better Rookies

Brandin Podziemski's confidence in his abilities and impact is evident as he asserts his belief that he deserves a spot on the NBA's First Team All-Rookie. In his compelling case for recognition, Podziemski emphasizes his contributions to the Golden State Warriors as a versatile player.

Putting his voice out loud for himself, Podziemski said, “You said there's not 10 better (rookies), I don't think there's five better. I think I deserve to be on the First Team and Trayce (Jackson-Davis) should be on the Second Team.”

Averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, Podziemski has showcased not only his scoring and playmaking prowess but also his strong rebounding abilities, making him a valuable asset for the team. His assertive stance, reinforced by impressive statistics, bolsters his claim for inclusion in the upper echelons of the NBA's rookie honorees.

