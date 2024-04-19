‘Give Him Another Chance’: Charles Barkley Shares His ‘Wish’ for Jontay Porter After Lifetime NBA Suspension 

Jontay Porter has been issued a lifetime ban from the NBA following a gambling probe. The probe revealed the former two-way player for the Toronto Raptors’ involvement in disclosing confidential information to sports bettors and betting on games, a blatant violation of the league's rules.

Recently, in light of the NBA's decision to issue a lifetime ban, Charles Barkley has expressed towards the former Raptors' forward.

While discussing the league's decision, Barkley said, “I wish, because he's such a young kid, I want to make it clear. I understand why they did it, and rightfully so. But I wish they had said, okay, five years, something like that to give him another chance.”

The former power forward also advocated the age factor in the whole situation. He said that the league could have opted for a less harsh decision to make the athlete learn from their mistakes rather than ending their career.

Charles Barkley Voiced for a Shorter Punishment

Charles Barkley expressed his belief that a more lenient approach should have been taken regarding the NBA's decision to issue a lifetime ban to Jontay Porter, advocating for a five-year suspension instead.



Barkley emphasized the youthfulness of Porter and the potential for growth and redemption, drawing from his own experiences and echoing sentiments shared by legendary college football coach Nick Saban.





Taking the Nick Saban reference, he added, “ "He says, yeah, people give me a hard time when kids screw up, and I give them a second chance. He says, what am I supposed to do with them? Am I supposed to throw them out in the trash and wonder what's going to happen for them the rest of their life?"

