‘He’s Going to Seek Fouls’: Knicks Isaiah Hartenstein Take Jab at Joel Embiid Ahead of NBA Playoffs Game 1
New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein discusses the strategic mindset of Joel Embiid's tactics ahead of the NBA Playoffs series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The NBA Playoffs Game 1 showdown between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers would be a treat to watch for the basketball fans who have held up to their favorite sides for long.
Knicks' center Isaiah Hartenstein recently hinted at Joel Embiid's strategy of drawing fouls as a key element of his game plan. Hartenstein astutely pointed out that Embiid's tactic revolves around seeking fouls to secure breaks and easy points from the free-throw line.
Hartenstein took a hard Jab at the 76ers big man and said, “He's going to seek fouls, so that's the main thing. Through fouls, he'll get his little breaks, easy free throws, so that's the main focus is not letting him to the line and going from there.”
Interestingly, this playoff series between the No. 2 seed Knicks and the No. 7 seed would not be a usual matchups in the playoffs. It's expected to be a close and intense battle between two strong teams.
NewYork Knicks Expected to Fire Up Against the Sixers
Heading into the playoffs, the New York Knicks, despite facing injury challenges, under the guidance of Tom Thibodeau, secured the second spot in the Eastern Conference.
Eager to challenge Joel Embiid's fitness, they are expected to test the MVP's endurance in a potentially grueling series. Jalen Brunson emerges as a key threat, set to lead the Knicks' offensive charge.
Additionally, with mid-season additions like OG Anunoby and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Knicks aim for the Eastern Conference Finals, viewing a victory over the Sixers as a gateway.
However, one thing for sure, the Sixers versus Knicks clash promises to be the highlight of the initial round.
