How Much Money Did Drake Make After Alex Pereira Knocked Out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300?

This weekend for the UFC was at least a festival. Dana White promised fans that this UFC 300 pay-per-view would be one of the most entertaining cards ever, with high-caliber fighters from Max Holloway, Justin Geathje, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hills, and many more.

The highlights of UFC 300 pay-per-view were the match between Max Holloway and the main-event battle between UFC champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hills.

Poatan kept his promise and KO'd Jamahal Hills with a punch in round one of their fight, successfully retaining his UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Poatan has also broken the infamous Drake Curse. Famous singer Drake gets mocked for placing bets and losing them most of the time. Drake put a massive bet of $675,000 on Alex Pereira to retain his championship against Sweet Dreams, and Poatan successfully defended his title and broke the Drake Curse.

According to a report, Drake is estimated to earn $1.2 million for betting on Alex Pereira. At a post-fight interview at UFC 300, the interviewer told Alex Pereira about Drake's massive win and asked if he would ask Drake to give him a gift for earning colossal money because he placed a bet on him, and Poatan had delivered a performance.

Alex responded quickly and said no, explaining why he wouldn't ask Drake for a gift or percentage: "If he lost the bet, I wasn't going to give him any money. So, if he won, props. Thank you very much."

How Much Did Alex Pereira Earned For His UFC 300 Fight?

According to a report by TheSportster, UFC Heavyweight Champion Poatan Alex Pereira's promised purse for his fight against Jamahal Hills was $1,200,000. In addition to his purse, he earned a pay-per-view bonus.

After calculating estimated earnings with a PPV bonus, Alex Pereira added $2.85 million to his account after the speculator won against Jamhal Hills.

Alex Pereira has extended his professional mixed martial arts record to 10 wins and only two losses. Eight victories out of ten wins are from knockout.

