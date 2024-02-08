Who Is Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend? All About Mychal Johnson

American professional basketball player Andrew Wiggins is a small forward for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

In addition to being a member of the Canadian squad, he has won NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA All-Star.

In the 2014 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the first overall pick.

However, he was sent straight to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He stayed with Wolves till 2020.

Wiggins was named the NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2014–15 campaign. After spending five and a half seasons in Minnesota, he was traded to Golden State in 2020.

Along with being chosen for the NBA All-Star team, he also won the NBA Championship in 2022 while playing for the Warriors.

Who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend?

Andrew Wiggins isn’t married but he is dating Mychal Johnson, an American citizen of Afro-American origin. Wiggins and Mychal have been dating since 2013. Wiggins and Mychal are of the same age.

Mychal played basketball as a member of the University of Notre Dame basketball team. Her boyfriend is a settled NBA player and a former champion.

What is Mychal Johnson's age and height?

Mychal Johnson is 28 years old and was born on November 21, 1995. Standing at 5 ft 7 inches, she is way shorter than her boyfriend Wiggins who stands tall at 6 ft 7 inches.

Mychal Johnson’s Sisters

Mychal grew up alongside her three sisters, Maki Scott Johnson, Maria Johnson, and Mychelle Johnson.

Mychelle Johnson

Mychelle Johnson was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to Scott and Holli Johnson on September 3, 1997. She played basketball for a living.

It’s a no-brainer as to why she became interested in the sport.

She was born in a family where her father Scott is the head coach of the West Virginia Thunder AAU club.

Mychelle Johnson led St. Joseph Catholic High School to three state titles while serving as their two-time defensive player of the year.

She also represented the Blue Raiders in college basketball until 2018 while playing for Marshall University and Middle Tennessee State University.

Mychelle Johnson is married to Miles Bridges. They started dating in 2016 but nobody knows the wedding date.

The couple are blessed with two kids together. Ace was born on October 26, 2018, and Ayla on February 23, 2020.

The 24-year-old's priorities right now are raising her two children, Ace Miles, and Ayla Marie, as well as pursuing her modelling ambitions.

Mychal Johnson Cheating Rumors

The drama surrounding professional athletes is always fascinating to watch, but there's a good reason why everyone was focusing on this rumor regarding Andrew Wiggins.

Paul Pierce even took to social media to plead with people for this rumor to be untrue.

Andrew Wiggins is seen as one of the best guys in the NBA. He never let his success get into his head and always treated everyone nicely.

The Canadian is a proud father and misses no chance to be with his family and spend quality time with them.

What precisely was the rumor?

The alleged rumor was that Mychal Johnson allegedly cheated on Wiggins with his best friend.

It all began in 2023 when Andrew Wiggins stopped playing for the Warriors for a while because of unknown reasons.

The Warriors marked him as unavailable without providing a detailed explanation. In case a player is missing through injury, there is always an explanation.

How did Mychal respond to the rumors?

Mychal Johnson didn’t hold back regarding the rumors and went on X to post about it. She responded to these rumors with the following statement: “The internet is really a sick place. Literally the farthest thing from the truth. It's sad y'all even doing this."

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson celebrate daughter’s birthday

Although Andrew Wiggins was the top pick out of Kansas in 2014 and came into the NBA with a lot of hype, he is not among the flashiest stars in the league.

Nevertheless, he is a player of All-Star caliber player who has made over $170 million in his career and chose to celebrate his daughter's birthday with a lavish celebration based on the "Frozen" theme.

Wiggins is a well-established family man who has been together for about ten years. He and Mychal Johnson, a former college basketball player, have two children together, Amyah and Alayah.

Wiggins and Johnson planned a 'Frozen'-style party for their first child, Amyah. Amyah, who was born in 2018, had a grand celebration for her fifth birthday. She truly received a fundamental memory from her parents in the shape of a true fairy tale.

Wiggins celebrated her daughter’s birthday amidst his absence from the Warriors. The former Wolves player missed 22 games because of that.

What does Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend do for a living?

Mychal Johnson calls herself a social media influencer. According to reports, she was also seen in a television show in 2017 which went by the name of Beyond Crisis.

WNBA Career

Mychal Johnson was raised in an athletic family. When she was younger, she began as a gymnast before switching to basketball. She joined the high school team, and because of her excellent playing skills, she was selected for the team.

Mychal was a member of the University of Notre Dame basketball team, where her records were good season after season. She was a member of the roster of the women's basketball team, Fighting Irish.

She also participated in the Amateur Athletic Union as a player for her father's basketball team, the WV Thunder.

Throughout her basketball career, Mychal’s development was hindered by the injuries she suffered.

The injuries became the ultimate reason for her not becoming a professional basketball player.

Mychal Johnson Career Achievements

Mychal had several games where she ended with double-digit points in the game.

Two-time West High School Player of the Year (2013 and 2014)

West Virginia State Player of the Year 2014

National Honor Society

First-team all-state captain in her final three years (2012-14)

